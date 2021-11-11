UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Polish President On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Polish President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 11th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Duda and the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence November

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 ..

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives U.S. Librarian of Congress

Sharjah Ruler receives U.S. Librarian of Congress

22 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 1566 kg narcotics in 28 operations

ANF recovers 1566 kg narcotics in 28 operations

4 minutes ago
 Namibia's annual inflation rate up in October

Namibia's annual inflation rate up in October

4 minutes ago
 Govt. to ensure legislation for national interest, ..

Govt. to ensure legislation for national interest, pubic welfare in joint sessio ..

4 minutes ago
 Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge ..

Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.