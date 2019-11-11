UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Independence Day

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Polish President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 11th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Duda and the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on the occasion.