UAE Leaders Congratulate President-elect Of Argentina

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:15 PM

UAE Leaders congratulate President-elect of Argentina

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to President-elect Alberto Fernandez, congratulating him on winning Argentina's presidential elections.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to President Fernandez.

