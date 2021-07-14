UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Macron On Bastille Day

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Bastille Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of his country's National Day, or Bastille Day, observed on July 14th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Macron on the occasion.

