UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Algeria On National Day

Mon 01st November 2021 | 12:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Algeria on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Algerian President.

