UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Armenia On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Vahagn Khachaturyan of the Republic of Armenia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Khachaturyan and to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
