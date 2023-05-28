UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Azerbaijan On Republic Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Aliyev, as well as to the Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, on the occasion.

