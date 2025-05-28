UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Aliyev and to Prime Minister Ali Asadov.