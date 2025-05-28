UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Azerbaijan On National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of his country's National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Aliyev and to Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
Recent Stories
Arab Media Summit session urges content creators to prioritise impact over numbe ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on National Day
SCA launches region’s first 'Finfluencer' licence to regulate digital financia ..
Captains of regional media highlight scope for industry’s growth amid technolo ..
Capitalise on AI or risk being left behind, experts emphasise during session at ..
Arab Media Forum panels highlight power of human stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2025
Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflects on media’s pastو calls fo ..
FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships
UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab Media Summit session urges content creators to prioritise impact over numbers2 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on National Day2 minutes ago
-
SCA launches region’s first 'Finfluencer' licence to regulate digital financial content2 minutes ago
-
Captains of regional media highlight scope for industry’s growth amid technological churn16 minutes ago
-
Capitalise on AI or risk being left behind, experts emphasise during session at Arab Media Forum1 hour ago
-
Japan enacts law obliging firms to join CO2 emissions trading scheme1 hour ago
-
Arab Media Forum panels highlight power of human stories1 hour ago
-
Korea's net overseas financial assets fall in Q12 hours ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflects on media’s pastو calls for future of purpose9 hours ago
-
UAE Minister of Justice attends Azerbaijan National Day celebration9 hours ago
-
FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships10 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool11 hours ago