UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to President Abdul Hamid and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion.