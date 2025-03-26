Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Bangladesh On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohammed Shahabuddin of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Bangladeshi President.

