UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Bangladesh On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated on 26th March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Bangladeshi President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar messages to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion.

