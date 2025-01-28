UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Belarus On Re-election
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Aleksandr Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus on his re-election for a new presidential term.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Lukashenko.
