Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Belarus On Re-election

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Aleksandr Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus on his re-election for a new presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Lukashenko.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Belarus Court

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

5 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

5 minutes ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

35 minutes ago
 Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

1 hour ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

1 hour ago
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

1 hour ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

1 hour ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

2 hours ago
 China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scal ..

China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East