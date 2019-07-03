UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Belarus On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Belarus on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 3rd July

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 3rd July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Lukashenko.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar messages to Sergei Roumas, Prime Minister of Belarus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Belarus July

Recent Stories

New exploration zone being created in merged FATA, ..

4 minutes ago

Cycling to work in UAE is doable if facilities wer ..

8 minutes ago

Literacy program launches for drug addicts at medi ..

5 minutes ago

Used clothes out of public’s reach with increase ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Monitoring NATO Ships in Bla ..

12 minutes ago

Iran to exceed uranium enrichment limit from Sunda ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.