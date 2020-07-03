UAE leaders congratulate President of Belarus on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 3rd July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Lukashenko.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar messages to Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus