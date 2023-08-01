UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Patrice Talon of Benin on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar message to President Talon on the occasion.