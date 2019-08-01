UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Benin On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Patrice Talon, President of the Republic of Benin, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 1st August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Talon on the occasion.

