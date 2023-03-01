UAE leaders congratulate President of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Željka Cvijanović, President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched similar messages to President Cvijanović and Prime Minister Borjana Krišto on the occasion.