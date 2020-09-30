UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Botswana On Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 30th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Masisi, on the occasion.

