UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Bulgaria On Liberation Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Rumen Radev of the Republic of Bulgaria on the occasion of his country's Liberation Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Radev and to Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov.

