UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Bulgaria On Liberation Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Rumen Radev of the Republic of Bulgaria on the occasion of his country's Liberation Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Radev and to Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day6 minutes ago
-
Vietnam to invest over US$501 million in semiconductor chip plant36 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers9 hours ago
-
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers9 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers10 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers10 hours ago
-
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga11 hours ago
-
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza11 hours ago
-
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers11 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar12 hours ago
-
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ITB Berlin12 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign12 hours ago