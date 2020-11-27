UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Burkina Faso On Re-election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable to Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, congratulating him on his presidential re-election.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to Burkina Faso's leader.

