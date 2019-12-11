UAE leaders congratulate President of Burkina Faso on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is observed on 11th December.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to President Kabore, as well as to Paul Kaba Thieba, Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, on the occasion.