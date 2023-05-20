UAE leaders congratulate President of Cameroon on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Paul Biya, and to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.