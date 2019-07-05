UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Cape Verde On Independence Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Jorge Carlos Fonseca, President of Cape Verde, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 5th July

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Jorge Carlos Fonseca, President of Cape Verde, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 5th July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Fonseca.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan dispatched similar messages to Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of Cape Verde, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Cape Verde July

Recent Stories

Putin to Visit Yekaterinburg to Attend Innoprom In ..

18 seconds ago

Positive use of technology to help resolve current ..

20 seconds ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Grateful to Russia for Pro ..

21 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Hopes ..

23 seconds ago

Punjab governor leaves for London on a week -long ..

4 minutes ago

New Summit of Astana Process on Syria Member State ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.