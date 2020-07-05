UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Cape Verde On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Jorge Carlos Fonseca, President of Cape Verde, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 5th July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Fonseca and to Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of Cape Verde, on the occasion.

More Stories From Middle East

