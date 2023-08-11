Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Chad On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mahamat Idriss Deby, Transitional Military Council Leader and President of Chad, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 11th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to Déby and Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Independence Chad August Court

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

5 minutes ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

5 minutes ago
 COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

5 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

5 minutes ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

45 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

3 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of consultation to select caretak ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of i ..

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of its ‘DAWAMEE’ programme

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East