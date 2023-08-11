UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mahamat Idriss Deby, Transitional Military Council Leader and President of Chad, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 11th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to Déby and Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo on the occasion.

