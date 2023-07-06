Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Comoros On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Azali Assoumani of Comoros on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Assoumani.

