UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a letter of congratulations to Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulatory messages on the occasion to President Nguesso and Congolese Prime Minister Clément Mouamba.