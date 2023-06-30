Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Congo On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 30th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Tshisekedi and Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde on the occasion.

