UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Congo On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 02:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Republic of the Congo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Nguesso and Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso.

