UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Congo On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 30th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Tshisekedi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched messages to Sylvestre Ilunga Ilukamba, Prime Minister of Congo, on the occasion

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Congo June

Recent Stories

These celebs have been included in Pakistan’s fi ..

3 minutes ago

SEHA completes 60 successful kidney transplant ope ..

32 minutes ago

UAE exporters’ F&amp;B products win awards for c ..

46 minutes ago

UNHCR, Twitter launch global campaign #KnitForRefu ..

1 hour ago

Dolphin force deployed in Murree for tourists' sec ..

2 hours ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi drones t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.