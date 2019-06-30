UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 30th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Tshisekedi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched messages to Sylvestre Ilunga Ilukamba, Prime Minister of Congo, on the occasion