UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a letter of congratulations to Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on June 30th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar congratulatory messages on the occasion to President Tshisekedi and Congolese Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba.