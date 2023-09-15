Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Costa Rica On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 15th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Costa Rican President.

