UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Cuba, on the occasion of his country's National Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has also dispatched similar messages to President Miguel Diaz-Canel and to the Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, on the occasion.