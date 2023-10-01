Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Cyprus On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2023 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Nikos Christodoulides on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Rashid Independence Cyprus Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Independence Day

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on National Day

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2023

5 hours ago
LESCO continuing indiscriminate action against pow ..

LESCO continuing indiscriminate action against power pilferers: spokesman

15 hours ago
 3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalab ..

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 APTMA seeks removal of cross subsidies from energy ..

APTMA seeks removal of cross subsidies from energy tariff

15 hours ago
 People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

15 hours ago
 Prison staff receive professional training to upgr ..

Prison staff receive professional training to upgrade prison management skills

15 hours ago
 'Art Aur Aata' staged in Karachi

'Art Aur Aata' staged in Karachi

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East