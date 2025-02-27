UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Dominican Republic On Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Dominican President.
