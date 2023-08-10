Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Ecuador On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 10:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, marked annually on 10th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Lasso on the occasion.

