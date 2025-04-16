Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Ecuador On Re-election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:00 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Daniel Noboa of the Republic of Ecuador on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Noboa.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Ecuador Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

39 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

8 hours ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

8 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

9 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

9 hours ago
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

9 hours ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

9 hours ago
 40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

10 hours ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

10 hours ago
 e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East