UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Ecuador On Re-election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Daniel Noboa of the Republic of Ecuador on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Noboa.
