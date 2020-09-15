UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of El Salvador On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 15th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Bukele, on the occasion.

