UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 15th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Bukele.