UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Equatorial Guinea On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 12th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the President of Equatorial Guinea and the country's Prime Minister Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, on the occasion.

