UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Equatorial Guinea On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 12th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the President of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Equatorial Guinea October

Recent Stories

See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now availab ..

See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now available for pre-orders

5 minutes ago
 Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR ..

Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR 20,999/- Before the Flash Sale ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

16 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yem ..

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 238.26 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 238.26 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.