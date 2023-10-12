Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Equatorial Guinea On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 10:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 12th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Equatorial Guinea.

