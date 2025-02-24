UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Alar Karis of Estonia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Karis and to the country's Prime Minister Kristen Michal on the occasion.