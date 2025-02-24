UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Estonia On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Alar Karis of Estonia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Karis and to the country's Prime Minister Kristen Michal on the occasion.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025
Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City
UAE President arrives in Italy on state visit
More Stories From Middle East
-
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture2 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research47 minutes ago
-
Shenzhen unveils $630 million subsidy plan to boost AI, robotics2 hours ago
-
Japan's digital deficit hits record $43 billion3 hours ago
-
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banquet hosted in his hon ..10 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners11 hours ago
-
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’12 hours ago
-
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga12 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in D ..12 hours ago
-
DUBAI GAMES concludes grandest edition with champion teams claiming AED3.35 million in prizes12 hours ago
-
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 202513 hours ago