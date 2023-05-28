UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Zewde and to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, congratulating them on the occasion.