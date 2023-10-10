Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Fiji On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 10:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Wiliame Katonivere of Fiji on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Katonivere and to Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on the occasion.

