UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Brice Oligui Nguema on the occasion of winning the presidential elections in Gabon.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Nguema.

