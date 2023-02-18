UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Adama Barrow of Gambia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar messages to the Gambian President on the occasion.