UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Gambia On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 11:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Adama Barrow of Gambia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Gambian President on the occasion.

