UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Georgia On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Mikheil Kavelashvili of Georgia on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Kavelashvili and to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
