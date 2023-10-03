Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Germany On Unity Day

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2023 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany on the occasion of his country's Unity Day, which is marked on 3rd October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Steinmeier and to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the occasion.

